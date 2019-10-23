A question to Peter Jessup: “Why does your beloved Trump keep getting into hot water?” If he is not afraid of what he said then reveal it. He always hides! I might have a solution to this but I know the American public knows that he won’t do it! Just like his tax returns and everything else he hides, you do know he is of German descent! Why doesn’t he take a lie detector test, to see if he is lying or telling the truth!
You and I know he won’t do it! In my opinion I don’t speak for everybody else, just my view of things he does. He will always be a racist and he doesn’t care 2 cents for anybody else, but himself. Again, this is not a hate letter just telling it like it is, too, and I’m pretty sure I’m not by myself. This is the worst, worst president we have ever had in history.
Thank you for letting me vent.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple