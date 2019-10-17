What parent would not do anything to protect his/her children?
If someone was trying to bully your child, you would step up to stop it. If someone pointed a gun at your child, what parent would not step between that gunman and the child? After the recent senseless killings in El Paso, Dayton and Odessa-Midland we hear the same “thoughts and prayers.”
Now Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz and President Donald Trump say the cause is violent videos and mental health.
Every country has persons with mental illness, but never near the volume of gun killings as the U.S. Each time there is a mass murder, these same Republicans seem to run for cover.
Aren’t we better than this? I would certainly hope that we can come together as citizens and pass legislation to stop the slaughter of the innocents. We keep hearing that the answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Seriously?
If you think mental illness and violent video games are the causes, why in the world would you allow those afflicted to purchase guns. We need our elected officials to stop sending us “thoughts and prayers” and instead “do something” to protect you and your family.
Randy Broussard
Belton