Who doesn’t love Halloween?
Some of our earliest memories as children are about this season. We remember selecting a costume and venturing out for treats. We hoped that our treat bag would be filled with treasures at the end of the day.
But strangely, we never actually outgrow Halloween. In fact, it remains part of our daily lives. As adults, we still put on a costume every day. It might be a business suit or medical scrubs or some other uniform. But we still go out each day seeking treats and hoping to avoid all the tricks. Our Halloween is every day.
Many traditions know Halloween as a hazardous time when the veil that separates the physical world from the spiritual is thin. Thus, the treats and tricks in our lives are very close at hand. We live in an amazing modern age. We live in a great time of progress and improvement. These can be treats.
But in many ways, the improvements like cell phones and computers and cars that want to drive themselves also bring along big tricks. We let internet algorithms decide what we should and shouldn’t see, to tell us what we should and shouldn’t know, and we trust corporations to know what’s best for us more than we might trust ourselves.
Politics today is a ghostly world of nasty bickering with little vision for the future. So how does one deal with a Halloween season that never ends? Strong faith and a good personal compass is a start. And, like Linus of the Charlie Brown cartoons, we watch for some Great Pumpkin to show up to help us get through these strange times.
Don Cillo
Temple