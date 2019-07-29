I am a Belton resident who went to the gathering to support migrant children at the Bell County Courthouse on the evening of July 12. It started out as a wonderful exercise in democracy and patriotism.
At the beginning a group of about 10 people gathered across the street to lawfully express their views. Many were armed and had loud portable speakers. After half an hour of calling us baby killers and un-American, four of the men crossed the street and stood a foot away and continued the disruption of our peaceful gathering.
There was some bullying behavior and verbal abuse. The lone Belton police officer did a commendable job and asked the men respectfully to go back across the street. They refused and continued their disruption. There were many older citizens and some children having to deal with the fear and bullying.
I too was very concerned about all of our safety. I left with a sad feeling about the entire affair. I feel it could have been handled better by all involved — the police, migrant supporters and those trying to disrupt.
After some research I found A Texas Penal Code 45.02 that should have been used to alleviate the tension. “A person commits an offense if with intent to prevent or disrupt a lawful meeting, procession, or gathering by physical or verbal utterings.
Harry Spencer
Belton