Thanks for the excellent article by Patricia Benoit in the Nov. 18 “Backroads.” Harvey Schmidt was my beloved cousin. I remember him reminiscing frequently about time spent in and his love for the Arcadia Theater in Temple. His hopes hung on occasional articles in the Temple Telegram about refurbishing the Arcadia and the Hawn Hotel next door.
I annually received handmade Christmas Cards from Harvey in his beautiful and unique handwriting and artwork. Several years before his death, I received his album, “Movie Music in a Small Texas Town 1943-1944.” I had the pleasure of seeing “The Fantasticks” in New York City three times.
He was indeed a great talented local artist, and nothing would have made Harvey happier than to see the Arcadia and Hawn Hotel revitalized and add to the already amazing happenings in downtown Temple.
Shirley Beerwinkle
McCutchen
Cameron