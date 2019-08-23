About the Telegram July 28 article, “Annexation: New law limits growth in Texas cities” — that is the biggest lie to come down the pike!
Belton’s growth problems begin with the city manager and end with the good-ol’-boy City Council. They are responsible for the mess we see today.
Regarding city growth, the city should be charging development fees to the developers, not charging existing customers for future growth. How many times have we seen the city manager and Council bend the rules for developers?
Officials rely so heavily on taking money from rooftops instead of creating jobs — the shoe is on the other foot now.
In past, hundreds of taxpayers attended meetings opposing high taxes, annexations and offering solutions, only to be ignored and laughed at. Every one of Belton’s Christian governmental leaders who forced annexations through may be respected individuals in their buddy-circle, but they’ve not earned the same respect with many taxpayers like myself.
How many millions of tax dollars has the Council given tax-exempt UMHB for sidewalks, roads, curbs, drainage, services, demolition/repairs?
Paul Romer’s statement “the state is standing in our way to (do what we want)” is the epitome of tyranny! How about acting in the best interest of citizens? How about asking and listening?
Thank you, Amy Cook, Gov. Gregg Abbott and Texans abroad for ending Un-Texan Forced Annexations.
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton