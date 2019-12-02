I call on Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz not as a Republican, Democrat or independent.
Today, like any other, I am simply and blessedly an American. An American who firmly believes in the resilience of the American spirit, the strength of our Union, and our Constitution which allows for no one to be above the law.
In the coming weeks Sen. Cornyn and Sen. Cruz will be called to undertake perhaps their most consequential of duties as they decide whether or not to remove the sitting president of the United States. To be certain, few could have predicted that either of my elected officials would be tasked with this burden when votes were cast for their reelections.
Nevertheless, here we are. Here we are at a moment in history that despite the gravity of the situation affords us the opportunity to say that yes, in America truth does matter. That said, our elected officials can set aside petty partisan differences for the good of our nation.
And that yes is no one is above the law! These are the moments that define us as a people. And their decisions will ring through the annals of history. I pray that when future generations look back they will say, that for at least one brief moment, Republicans and Democrats set aside their differences and stood up for America as they cast their votes to remove President Trump. May Sen. Cornyn and Sen. Cruz have the wisdom to do that.
Jason Dawson
Temple