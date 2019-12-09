Thank you, John Stossel, for your American history lesson in the Telegram on Thanksgiving Day. It’s sad that schools do not teach American history anymore. That fact will be a leading cause of the destruction of this country. John writes that when the Pilgrims came to this country, they were very religious, united and wanting a new start from the Old World.
They professed a desire to labor together on behalf of the whole settlement, in other words, socialism. But when they tried that, the Pilgrims almost starved to death. The collective farming, the whole community deciding when and how to conduct the farming was an inefficient disaster. So, the Pilgrims decided to divide the land among themselves and simply changed to private ownership. What a result! So much corn was planted and harvested by individual land owners that they soon had more than enough food and they could share food with the Native Americans. What a lesson in capitalism and democracy.
It is so sad that socialist-minded liberals are controlling what kids are being taught in our schools today. Wake up folks! Without the knowledge of history being passed on to the new generations this country will self-destruct.
You are seeing it now in the upcoming generation wanting everything free and being promised that by politicians.
Again, thank you John. Hopefully people will learn from your article.
Bill England
Temple