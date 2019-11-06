What in the world is happening today to the USA, “a shining city on a hill?”
Indeed, President Reagan’s allegorical description of yesterday’s America is on the decline — its moral, ethical and political values are disarrayed. We see hatred, deception, pride and arrogance everywhere, especially among the lawmakers of this nation. Laws on stone have more regard than the laws written on heart now.
There are accusers and there are defenders from day one of this presidency. It happens at the prompt of “the chosen one” when he is a street fighter, self-serving, arrogant and a habitual liar. He calls respectable people as fools, dumb, hard-rocks, dogs and treasonous. He thinks he is a Tsar, and is beyond law and constitution. He makes deals with foreign countries only to secure profit and power for himself.
Look at congressmen. Truth is dangling in front of their eyes saying that their leader and his close associates are betraying the security and sovereignty of this country. Yet, the senators are dead silent, and are afraid to speak up against the money and power of the president. Our president has become a laughingstock of the world.
What a shame! Speak up senators of Texas to impeach the leader who is unfit to represent America and its values. America must not sell its soul and conscience to the devil in preference to economic prosperity. Replace the con-artist with a leader with humility, integrity, intelligence and compassion to make America a shining light.
Swaminadham Midturi
Temple