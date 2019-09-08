I hardly know my country anymore. This letter touches on just one of many issues.
In 2015, the Empire State Building in New York City was lit up with the face of the Hindu goddess, Kali, who is associated with sexuality, violence and being a strong mother figure. She is represented in art as a fighting figure holding a knife dripping blood. Dark.
In 2016, a replica of the Syrian Arch of Palmyra was unveiled at City Hall Park in New York City. In Old Testament times, the original Arch of Palmyra was the entrance to the Temple of Baal. Baal was a fertility god who was appeased through the sacrifice of human children. The Israelites grieved their true God by turning from Him, worshiping Baal and sacrificing their own to this pagan deity. Darker.
In 2019, New York legislators celebrated the passage of the Reproductive Health Act, which allows late-term abortions until the baby’s due date, as long as certain requirements are met. The requirements are very vague, and the supporters of the bill were ecstatic. That evening, the One World Trade Center was lit up in the color pink to honor the passage of the bill. Darkest.
Abortion is a clarion call of our day. Babies are being sacrificed on the altar of political correctness. Envision a newborn left crying on a counter to die. We’re so busy fussing and fighting over this right or that right. But, if we can’t agree on protecting the most vulnerable among us, then we can never care enough about each other to get our nation back on track. We will, as a nation, have lost our humanity.
Carol Barrows
Temple