On the evening of Oct. 24 there were three game-changing events which present the threat of obstruction of justice and other criminal charges. According to ex-CIA analyst and Veteran Intelligence Professionals For Sanity member, Larry Johnson, who writes often on Col. Pat Lang’s website, the release of all three events simultaneously is no coincidence. It should be mentioned that Pat Lang retired as Defense Intelligence Officer for the Middle East, and is a member of VIPS. Lang’s website is Sic Semper Tyrannis.
The first event is that Attorney General William Barr made the investigation into the roots of the plot to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump a criminal matter. Barr has authority to declassify all documents, and anyone stonewalling his investigation or hiding information or found lying can be charged with obstruction of justice, a felony. This applies to all FBI, CIA, DIA and NSA employees and officers. Lawyers for the media companies should realize that those spreading lies on behalf of people facing criminal charges might expose them to obstruction charges as well.
Secondly, Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced his report on FISA fraud would be released shortly with only minor redactions.
Finally, the government gave in to Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn’s new lawyer, allowing her to fully expose the criminal conduct by Flynn’s prosecutors.
DC lawyers are looking forward to a windfall.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple