This is in response to Pamela Neal’s letter in the Nov. 9 Telegram.
I would ask her to detail out where the (supposed) additional $2,000 per year of costs generated by the Trump tariffs impacted her directly.
In the 1990s thru 2000s, I worked for a major corporation as their global operations manager. We decided to build a factory in China to take advantage of the Chinese market. We manufactured construction equipment. The Chinese from day one charged us up to 25 percent tariffs on the engines and axles and any other “technologically” advanced products that we imported to put in our machines.
How do you think these tariffs impacted the jobs of Americans that live in Michigan and North Carolina that built these products? Why did China do this? To force the transfer of advanced technology to China. Did Clinton, Bush or Obama do anything about this “unfair trade practice”? The short answer is no!
What President Donald Trump is doing with the Chinese is long overdue and it is in the best interest of America. Trump’s trade policies have contributed to the creation of millions of jobs for American citizens, and in addition a major reason why our economy continues to grow, while others have slowed.
Neal reminds me of many Americans who have a short-term view of the world. Sometimes you have to take your bifocals off and replace them with binoculars so instead of looking at things in the short term you can begin looking into the future.
President Trump might not be the most likable person but his trade policies are in the best interest of the USA.
Larry Allis
Temple