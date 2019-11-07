“We do get along great with the Kurds. We’re trying to help them a lot.” “Don’t forget, that’s their territory. We have to help them. ... They fought with us. They died with us. They died. We lost tens of thousands of Kurds, died fighting ISIS. They died for us and with us. And for themselves. They died for themselves. They’re great people. And we have not forgotten. We don’t forget.”
These words belong to the “great and unmatched wisdom” of Donald Trump. Then, without any apparent consultation with key advisors, Trump gave the president of Turkey the green light to invade another country, Syria, and to start killing Kurds. Turkey is killing innocent women and children and murdering captured and handcuffed Kurdish soldiers.
Turkey even bombed American soldiers near an American base. The Russians bombed a Syrian hospital. ISIS supporters have escaped from jails and ISIS flags have already been seen waving in the breeze. Trump ordered all American troops removed from Syria.
Last week the American flag flew over our base and today the Russian flag is flying over that same U.S. base. Trump cannot even organize a two-car funeral. The winners in this potential genocide will be Russia, Turkey, Syrian President Assad and ISIS. While Trump lies, Kurds die.
Randy Broussard
Belton