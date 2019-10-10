I experienced another “random act of kindness” on June 28. Another lady friend and I had gone to eat at Golden Corral at about 3:45 p.m.
As we entered, there was a tall good-looking man standing there as if waiting for someone. Rather than going past him, I asked if he were indeed waiting for someone to join him. He said “for you.” I kiddingly said, “Oh age before beauty?” as we approached the cashier; he stepped around us and said something to the cashier, then handed our silverware to me.
As I looked shocked and asked if he was paying for our meals, he said he had taken care of it. I thanked him for such a kindness to an older person. I think he had already determined to do something nice for someone else.
Had I been younger, I would probably have tried to get to know him better. He appeared to be someone who is a nice gentleman worth knowing.
Mildred Wade
Temple