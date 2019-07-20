There are still good people in this world. I took a friend to Saigon Café to eat about 3:30 in the afternoon. A young couple came in and were seated behind me at a table. More people came in and the couple left before we did and as they left they said to us “Have a great day” and we told them to have a good one.
Shortly the waitress came over and asked if we knew that couple that just left and we said no. She said that they just paid for our meals. How nice that was of the young couple to pay for two seniors. I hope they read this because we two ladies certainly do appreciate their kindness and plan to do the same for someone else.
It’s so good to see kind deeds these days!
Shirley Bortz
Temple