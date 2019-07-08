Mitch McConnell proclaimed “case closed” with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump-Russia election schemes.”
Lindsey Graham snarked that it’s time to “move on.” Kevin McCarthy declared the “Democrats are searching for imaginary evidence.” The fact still remains that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.
A Russian entity carried out a social media campaign that favored Trump and disparaged Clinton. Russian intelligence service conducted computer-intrusion operations against entities, employees and volunteers working on the Clinton campaign and then released stolen documents. The investigations identified numerous links between the Russian government and Trump’s campaign.
Yet, Republicans have downplayed every twist and turn of Mueller’s probe. They’ve tried to undermine Mueller, the FBI and news reports about the special counsel’s investigation. They are willing to tarnish their own legacies by coddling a conman who at the very least has trampled over his constitutional duties as president. Trump is a serial liar and Republicans are silent when he lies. As one person recently framed it, Trump has eaten their souls.
Americans deserve full transparency in Mueller’s findings. The health of our democracy depends on it. Just imagine for a moment if Africa had “created information warfare designed to undermine the US electoral system” and helped elect Barack Obama.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple