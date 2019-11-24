We’ve been going to food banks shortly after I lost my job. Churches Touching Lives for Christ, which leads this community in charity via clothing, food and other needs year round, offers the public two opportunities a week for their services.
They also offered one day a month for just the mobility disabled, or those in wheelchairs, walkers, or canes who have trouble maneuvering through the growing crowd of a regular session. This was a vital time for many people who didn’t have to worry so much about needing extra help in a crowded atmosphere. It was a blessing to have this one day a month to allow them this opportunity.
That, unfortunately, has ended.
Thanks to the partners who provide a lot of the products given to CTLC, they have now ordered CTLC that “Disabled Day” is “Discriminatory against non-disabled citizens in the community.”
I cannot fathom how this can be considered discriminatory when companies offer discounts or special accommodations for the disabled all the time. The non-disabled have eight options a month to partake in the food bank. Why target the one accommodating day?
It’s truly disheartening when I think about this, how someone can take a great thing like Disabled Day, and make it sound so negative, to the point many of those very disabled people are not being able to come anymore.
We still appreciate CTLC and their volunteers are doing the best they can with the decisions that are made, but this is just wrong, it’s disappointing, and I pray one day, someone will step in and see how valuable that day was for us all.
Chris DeGraaff
Temple