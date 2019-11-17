I confess: “I am a former Democrat.” I didn’t think I would ever again admit that, but I needed to let you know I actually know what honest Democrats are really like. The ones we have today are killing babies and letting murderers and terrorists into this country.
Recall our economy’s condition before President Donald Trump took office. Many were unemployed. Look how many new businesses there are throughout the country.
President Trump works to improve our economy in so many ways. What are the Democrats doing? They are doing their darnedest to stymie Trump. In the process they cause serious harm to folks blindly buying false information in the media.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2018 you need to vote for Democrats, otherwise illegal aliens will lose their rights.
Kamala Harris said Gorsuch isn’t fit to serve because he uses law and not emotions. See how twisted their thinking is. Do we really want these people running our life? Sanders and Warren plus their gullible followers are leading us directly into socialism, which means goodbye to the great freedoms we now enjoy.
We won’t be able to express ourselves, to vote for who we want or even vote at all. Think of medical care: we go where we want, when we want and that won’t happen under Democratic socialism.
In a few short years, America will be lost. These current Democrats’ admitted plan is to have government run every aspect of our lives. We would simply be puppets with no rights. There’s no better place of earth than right here! We better protect it. God bless America.
Don’t believe for a minute this impeachment process is supposed to be for the good of the country.
Georgia Posvar
Temple