We have heard conversations about property taxes. I’ve seen increased valuations for no apparent reasons other than the perceived need for more revenues.
The state solution was to increase sales taxes and use part of that to offset property taxes. I can’t help but be doubtful about increasing one tax to pay another. Only the government could come up with something like that. The largest item on the tax bill is school taxes. What are we getting for that? The most recent Programme for International Student Assessment tests place the U.S. in an unimpressive 38th out of 71 countries in math, 24th in science.
It’s no surprise we rank among the highest in spending. Look at the newest school buildings, numerous types of materials and elevations. Each requires new architectural drawings, adding to expense.
Maybe we could learn from McDonald’s or Cracker Barrel, one design used over and over. Use all-metal buildings with decreased maintenance costs. Design them to be expandable if needed.
As for what is being taught, look at some of the tests given years ago and show me someone who can pass these tests. Wonder why the increase in home schooling? Why are the fastest-growing franchises are the ones that pick up the slack from our public education system? Why are there more internet schools which require no large buildings or related expenses? Our public education system is going the way of all top-heavy inefficient organizations. It will implode of its own weight.
Larry Everett
Buckholts