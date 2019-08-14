Recently, at 5:30 p.m., the Temple Planning committee entered with little or no conversation between themselves or with the audience. Their haste was perceived as anxious to get-it-over with and let’s go home!
Agenda items were then identified by “staff” with a reading of their content.
One item presented was a request for re-zoning of an area on West Adams from agricultural to single, multi-family housing and business. The opening of the west end of Tanglehead to accommodate it would adversely affect the safety of residents on Tanglehead Drive. Traffic would be increased to unknown levels and children and adults would face increased injury risk. Vehicles backing onto street would incur greater risk of collision.
Suggested was an alternate egress/access included bridging a draining ditch onto Pea Ridge. The committee stated it was “cost prohibitive.” Suggesting that permit requests and taxation could pay for the bridge or sharing costs with the developer, the city gave no response. A recent development on the east end of Tanglehead was connected to the western portion by a constructed bridge spanning a drainage ditch. The scope of that development was much less than what the current developer proposes.
Objections were submitted, including the use of graphics, sound reasoning and developer accommodations. However, before the final audience speaker could sit down, the “staff” recommended passage. Immediately, and without any discussion amongst themselves, the committee voted .... you guessed it! Aye, aye, aye, aye, aye, aye, aye ..... ignoring the plea of residents.
Let the record show that all items passed quickly and efficiently with no concern over lack of ink applied to the rubber stamp of approval.
David F. Barrows
Temple