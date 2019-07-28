The childish tantrums continue. The liberals hate it when Donald Trump treats them the same way they treat him. It’s not his fault that they and the media put more importance on their color and gender than on their political views.
Someone commented on the behavior of who Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore called a “pompous little twit” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as many call her. The media made no attempt to defend her intellect but instead attacked the person because he referred to her as a girl instead of a woman.
The media and the Democrats focus primarily on their physical attributes. The fact is, they behave like little girls. They are mentally and emotionally immature. Their behavior at the State of the Union address proved it. They jumped up and began dancing around like a bunch of tweenies on a sugar rush at a slumber party. It was embarrassing.
Immature people often resort to name calling when criticized. They claim it’s because of their race, gender, religion or some other reason. They label people as racists and deplorables. Maybe Nancy should send them to their rooms for some corner time. If they behave like spoiled little brats, that’s how they should be treated.
Gene Janicek
Buckholts