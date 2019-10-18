Don Cillo, in a June 24 letter said “humans ... thirst for something to believe in.” He gave examples (religions, science, people, and government) and asked readers, “Can you trust what you believe in”? The Bible speaks of trusting, thirsting and believing and authoritatively answers his question.
“Blessed is that man that maketh the LORD his trust” — not various religions. “Trust in the living God” “which made heaven ... earth, the sea, and all that therein is: which keepeth truth forever.” “Lean not unto thine own understanding” (Psa 40:4; 146:3-10; Prov 3:5-7; 1 Tim 4:10 KJV).
“Trust ye not in lying words.” “Trust in (God’s) Word”, the Bible. “Thy Word is truth” (Jer 7:4; Psa 119:42; John 17:17).
The Bible warns, “He that trusteth” — “in his riches shall fall,” “in his own heart is a fool” and “in man” is “cursed” — popes, politicians, etc. (Prov 11:28; 28:26; Jer 17:5-7, 9).
Do you trust your own righteousness? “Blessed are they which ... thirst after” “God’s righteousness” and “trust in His mercy” (Mat 5:6; 6:33; Psa 13:5; Titus 3:5; 2 Cor 5:21).
Does your “soul thirst for ... the living God” (Psa 42:2)?
“Jesus Christ the Son of God” preached — “If any man thirst, let him come unto Me and drink.” “I am the resurrection and the life.” “He that believeth on Me shall never thirst” and “never die. Believest thou this?” “If ye believe not…ye shall die in your sins” and “be damned” (Mark 1:1; 16:16; John 3:15-16; 6:35; 7:37-38; 8:24; 11:25-26).
Scripture says “Whosoever believeth on Him shall not be ashamed” (Rom 10:11)!
Michael W. Ellis
Belton