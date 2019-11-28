I am glad Ben Liles was amused at my letters — at least someone is reading them.
As a police investigator, I was taught to gather my information very carefully and be able to substantiate each piece of information prior to submitting it to the prosecutors. You are correct in thinking I watch certain media channels and other news media, primarily to compare what they claim as facts and what is propaganda.
It is a crying shame that we can no longer trust most of the news media to just report facts and not political opinions. The stories regarding President Donald Trump are the worst I have ever seen in my 82 years. I can’t remember any president ever being treated like him in the media. The only one that comes close was when they went after Mr. Truman’s daughter. I liked his reaction and, if I had been old enough, I sure would have voted for him.
Yes, I am a strong political conservative who was brought to believe the country owes me nothing I haven’t earned. I believed the Bible when it states if you don’t work you don’t eat. I have served my country in the military for 31 years, my state as an ombudsman and Silver Haired legislator, my city as mayor pro tem and police officer, and my county as a deputy sheriff. I served 2½ years in combat and, unfortunately, have shot at more honorable people than those corrupt politicians we elected to Congress.
I have also, along with thousands of other GIs, defended in two wars your right to voice your opinion. So I do thank you for writing your letter and hope you’ll continue to do so.
George H. Barrett
Belton