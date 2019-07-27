I and many others saw the video you posted on your website of the beating of Jvarius Pratt in the Bell County Jail by sheriff’s department officers.
It was devastating to see how he was treated. As a concerned citizen we believe every officer, male and female, who stood there and watched this young man beaten should be fired and arrested. As for what Pratt is being charged and accused of, the law states that you are innocent until proven guilty.
Pratt had been mistreated since he has been in Bell County Jail by the officers. To the public and the church, God has given us, his people, power and authority to put a stop to injustice and it’s not by keeping our mouths shut. Speak up.
Janice Nealy
Belton