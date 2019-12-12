It is time for a revival in this country. We have become cynical and apathetic. We find ourselves asking if the America we live in today is capable of such wonder and awe as the moon landing 50 years ago.
I don’t mean technologically. Every day seems to bring us some advancement. What concerns me is what can bring us together. I witnessed a spirit of togetherness when we landed on the moon in 1969 and on Sept. 11, 2001. Are we a country that can be patriotic enough to take seriously President John F. Kennedy’s call that we sacrifice our individual selves for the republic?
This isn’t to reflect on the past. I remember this country politically torn in the 1960s. The country was torn for good reason because we needed to expand civil rights and make good on the promise of equality. The nation also was divided in a war that claimed more than 58,000 American lives.
Today, the most prominent voices on the left too often cast America more in the light of its sins than its promise and achievements, as a place of division where power and privilege are simply an accident of birth or the spoils of faction. From the loudest voices on the right, the nation seems more unwelcoming and isolationist and fearful.
I believe America is much better than those negative voices. I believe Americans want to see the nation the way we were when Old Glory was planted on the moon. This is a country capable of making humanity better through all of our achievements.
It is time for a revival and to achieve the next great thing.
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.
Temple