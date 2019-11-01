A specter is haunting Baylor University; the specter of Art Briles. Briles’ departure from Baylor always smelled like those in power at Baylor needed a goat named Scape and somehow Briles drew the short straw. Now Briles has returned to Texas and has surfaced at a 3-A high school. Time will tell.
Satchel Paige, who broke into major league baseball at the tender age of 42 famously remarked to a sports reporter’s observation about his age: “I never look back, they may be gaining on me.” Baylor, take note and resist looking back.
By the way Satch was black.
By the way version 2.0. I was acquainted with Art’s father, Dennis Briles, and I am distantly acquainted with Art himself. Art and Dennis (if he was still with us) claim Rule as their hometown. Rule is located 11 miles east of Old Glory, my hometown. We had many friendly encounters at the old Bluebonnet Café in Rule.
Keep watching as this unfolds.
Glenn Dippel
Temple