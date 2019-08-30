The notion that video games are the root cause of recent violence is not only absurd but just plain stupid. That argument was already played out in the ’90s by the “What about the children?” crowd.
Most people have the capacity to realize that games are just games, without the sudden urge to commit mass violence. This is a deflection tactic.
We will find a boogeyman and use spooky words like socialism so people can blame someone or something to make themselves feel better. Righteous. We’re fighting the good fight to save the moral fabric of the U.S. It’s almost funny if it weren’t sad. Rock ’n’ roll, playing a record backwards because it contains messages that corrupt the soul, cartoons.
Politicians will say whatever you want to hear to keep themselves in power. Our lieutenant governor is a perfect example.
Ads using spooky language to get the voters afraid of ... the socialists! The immigrants! The bad people trying to take my guns away! With the way we have allowed toxic people in our society to gain the strongest voices it’s no wonder things have become strained. So don’t misinform people. It’s not games, music or movies. We only have ourselves to blame.
Kyle Fino
Temple