This will be the last article I will write before the 11th annual Life Chain on Sunday.
I pray that there will be that some way, somehow you will be motivated to join us Oct. 6 at the old Chick-fil-A on South 31st. It is not for me, but for the unborn babies, you will stand out on the sidewalks holding a sign to show you care for one hour, that you want to end the death of unborn babies.
Big thanks for the outstanding article in the Telegram recently pointing out that abortion has decreased in the recent years. All of the workers and organizations that stand up for pro-life are to be congratulated. That includes you and me.
It is so sad that there are national leaders that condone and advocate abortion at any stage of the little unborn baby life. There are some that say death even after birth is right. Oh how God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit must feel when they hear this.
What does judgment day hold for these pro-abortion advocates? Will you stand with us on Sunday? We will meet at 1:45 p.m. Have prayers, songs, pick up our signs and be in place along the sidewalks by 2 p.m. We will stand for one hour.
Cold water will be furnished. Dress according to the weather. Bring lawn chairs if you want. The unborn babies will thank you. God will say, well done my good and faithful servant.
Milton Hensley
Temple