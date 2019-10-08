As our Bell County Commissioners consider expanding the county jail facilities perhaps there is a simpler and more effective solution that could be implemented. Specifically, the whipping post (See Uncle Tom’s Cabin) and stoning adulterers. Both Biblical, by the way.
Public floggings instead of incarceration would send a powerful message to would-be burglars, drug dealers and users, intoxicated drivers, etc. Stoning of adulterers would, of course, send the same message to those with philandering predilections.
Implementing these punishments in law would result in a continuing decline in our jail population. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service would likely be supportive. So, jail overpopulation problem solved.
An added benefit would likely be to completely eliminate the need for term-limits legislation.
For future consideration could be the possibility of surgically rendering some perpetrators incapable of reproducing their own kind. A bit extreme perhaps, but out-of-wedlock births would be greatly reduced.
Semi-sincerely,
Glenn Dippel
Temple