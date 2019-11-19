It happened again to our Korean War veterans on Veterans Day. It seems the speakers and organizations always overlook recognition of the Korean War veterans.
As all wars it was brutal. Losses of civilian lives are thought to be more than 1 million. American lives lost were almost 40,000. Wounded military were well in the thousands.
In my opinion this was a full blown war with many lives lost and many wounded. Veterans from the Korean War would at least like to be recognized. They went through many hard times of war as well.
God bless all veterans of all wars.
Thank you for your attention.
Doris Tomlin
Little River-Academy