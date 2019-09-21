Did anybody watch Face the Nation on Aug. 4? Beto O’Rourke said the shooting in El Paso was Trump’s fault, that he started all this by blaming the Mexicans, calling us rapist, killers, drug smugglers and other things. He started this mess because he is a racist!
The killer came all the way from Dallas to El Paso to shoot Mexicans! My question is: What, there aren’t any Mexicans in Dallas? Do they not have a Walmart there?
Is it me or have there been more mass shootings since Trump took office? Trump is a user; if you can’t help him he will throw you away like a rag doll!
It might be me, but I look at him as him using all these deaths and situations to be on TV and look like he cares! To campaign for his re-election in 2020! Again, this is not a hate letter, just telling it like it is. Thank you for letting me vent!
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple