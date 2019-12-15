Here is a tale of two hospitals, one that is efficient and the other Scott & White Hospital.
Several years ago I received and e-mail for a Scott & White representative who was inviting me to be part of a focus group regarding the services provided by Scott & White Hospital. I eagerly accepted the invitation and on the appointed day and time showed up to participate,
The common thread voiced by the 12 persons invited was that the billing department was incompetent at best and criminal possibly. To make my point, my wife became ill while visiting her son in Columbus, Ohio. She was admitted to the Riverside Methodist Hospital and stayed for five days. What a great facility, caring and professional.
We received a bill for the services which was sent after insurance was filed and paid. The remaining amount was our portion of the bill, so easy and painless.
Now Scott & White, they send out bills prior to filing for insurance and then if they don’t receive payment in a couple of weeks they call and demand payment. The straw that broke the camel’s back was a bill for just over $1,300 that showed they had not even filed with my insurance that included an overdue balance that Scott & White incorrectly filed, which had already been pointed out by me during a previous call. My insurance representative dealt with Scott & White and the final total was $64.
If you have Tri-Care insurance and are suffering the same fate please call Tri-Care and lodge a complaint.
Douglas Suhr
Temple