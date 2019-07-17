I find it odd and ironic that Michael Mansker’s June 26 letter to the editor found it shocking that a United States citizen would care enough about our borders to actually visit one armed.
What’s ironic about it is that the writer claims to support the Republican Party, yet believes that its desires to enforce our borders and immigration laws are “tainted by racism and xenophobic.” A casual glance at the border would highlight why anyone should be armed going there.
There is nothing racist or xenophobic about enforcing immigration laws as either a government or a citizenry. If Michael truly believes this, I expect him to fight for the repeal of all laws related to immigration. I went to the border because I recognize that the government has no authority to do anything that we, the people, don’t give it. If we have the authority to grant government the ability to enforce our borders, it stands to reason we retain that right ourselves. If I give someone the authority to drive my car, it’s still my car.
A wall does not care who you are or what you look like. Neither do I — nor any Republican I know. This is just another liberal attempt to delegitimize opposing viewpoints through the use of labels and empty rhetoric. My guns are solely carried for self-defense purposes.
CJ Grisham
Temple