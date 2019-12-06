What you get out of the holiday season is all about your perspective. As a child, my perspective was, “What will I receive?”
As a young adult, my perspective was, “Will I make it there on time with everyone/everything I’m supposed to bring?”
As an older adult, my perspective is, “Give thanks always. Be at peace with things that are not within your reach. Don’t make the holidays a burden, even if it means everything is not perfect, or just-so. At Christmas, keep your focus on Jesus, who is the reason for the season.” Finally, I understand the joy and peace this time of year is supposed to bring!
I’ve come to love Thanksgiving! When you count your blessings, it makes other things in your life a little less important. If you can’t think of anything to give thanks for, ask God to show you the blessings He has given you. Some things are blessings and burdens at the same time. That’s OK. Just don’t forget the blessing side of those things.
Also, while we plan happy gatherings for our families this season, let’s not forget those who find themselves alone. The best gift we give someone this year may be a phone call or a visit to say hello and that you’re thinking about them. Mail some Christmas cards with handwritten notes that say you care about the person receiving the card. Take someone a plate of food (a family member or friend in a nursing home?).
Relax. Enjoy the holiday. Appreciate the joy.
Cheryl Van Dam
Temple