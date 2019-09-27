Until Beto understands both the story and history he is not fit to hold any public office. As a Texan, I am ashamed to acknowledge he is from the same state.
There are three types of people: wolves, sheep and sheepdogs. The wolves prey on the sheep and are afraid of the sheepdogs there to protect the sheep. The sheep just want to eat grass and be left in peace. Even though the sheepdogs are there to protect them — from the sheep’s perspective, the sheepdog still looks a lot like a wolf, as both have teeth. This is why sheep want the sheepdogs to have their teeth (guns) taken away. They see little difference between sheepdogs and wolves. But even if the sheepdogs pull their teeth and turn to eating grass, the wolves will not.
Sheepdogs, do not give up your guns or your right to fight back, no matter how loudly the sheep may bleat. The sheep hide behind the sheepdogs who are fighting the wolves while complaining that the sheepdogs are the problem for resorting to violence. Each time the wolf gets a sheep they then complain that “see, having sheepdogs doesn’t work so why not get rid of them?” The wolves agree!
One thing is sure, Beto is not a student of his state’s history. In 1835, the Mexican army attempted to seize a cannon used by Texicans to defend against Native American attacks. The residents of Gonzales were ready for them, successfully defending the cannon and flying a battle flag that carried forward the immortal words of the Spartan King Leonidas to the Persians when the Persians demanded he turn over his troops’ weapons “Molon labe” or “Come and Take it.”
Warren Cohen
Temple