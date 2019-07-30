Where is common sense? It seems to be in very short supply these days. Perhaps it is as a dear friend says, “there is no app for that!” some members of the community believe illegals who are in our country are being treated badly.
Does it make sense to you that the children would be furnished with pen and paper to draw pictures (seen the Temple Daily Telegram July 6) and deny them food and water? If the illegals are being denied water, how can there be water in the commodes as a newscaster reported they were required to drink? Does this make sense to you?
Some members of the black community are requesting reparations for having served as slaves. Wasn’t it their own nation who captured them and sold them into slavery? Did they not have shelter, food and clothing here? True they worked hard. So did the members of other nationalities living here.
Look at history. Do the Native Americans deserve reparations? Their land was systematically taken away and many were killed. Where is the common sense?
On the subject of children being separated from parents, remember these people are illegal. When a citizen commits a crime, they are imprisoned. They are separated from their children. Our wonderful armed forces folks who are deployed are separated from their children — to protect you and me.
Think about it, where’s the common sense? Surely some still have some; use the beautiful brain God gave you.
Haroldine Early
Troy