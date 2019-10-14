I want to thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for beginning the impeachment attack on the president. She and her fellow Democrats have just about insured the re-election of Donald Trump and the election of many conservative Congress members to replace those socialistic Democrats who have done nothing they were elected to do.
The only thing they have down since Trump’s election was try to impeach him on false charges. They haven’t done anything about illegal immigration, the health care system, the tax system, budget concerns, education reforms and constitutional rights of free speech and religion, and the right to own a weapon. There are so many things they could be doing for the people who elected them, but the waste time trying to come up with a way to get rid of Trump.
I think the country as a whole is fed up with the socialists who call themselves Democrats. As I came from a family who voted the straight Democratic ticket in the ’40s and ’50s. That dog won’t hunt anymore! I was stationed at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1955 and the Democratic Party was called the Democratic Socialist Party of Minnesota. They removed the socialist name during the congressional trial of communism encroachment into our country. It seems that socialism has crept back into Minnesota politics if it ever left!
It is my prayer that our country regains its common sense and elects people who are conservative in their politics and who will follow the Constitution as it was, originally, intended to be.
God bless the United States of America!
George H. Barrett
Belton