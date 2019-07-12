Based on the results from Pew Research Center, the Telegram June 1 editorial placed a serious spin on the U.S. economy to interpret the impact of Trump’s economic policies. It’s about debasing the performance of Obama while favoring the performance of Trump. I’m compelled to respond.
Consider the circumstances in which these two presidents stepped on the U.S. economic stage. Obama inherited the wrecked economy soon after a long 8-year war from George Bush. Financial institutions were on the brink of collapse, negative image of the U.S. in the world was prevalent, U.S. military and its soldiers were in bad shape, and the nation was in danger of imminent recession.
Obama’s careful and measured economic policies and controls resulted then in miniscule inflation, low housing loan rates, health coverage for the underprivileged, several large infrastructure spending grants to states, increased accountability of financial institutions and a lot more. Obama for sure averted recession and salvaged the U.S. economy in the most difficult circumstances. Compared to these, Trump’s doings are pale. Some policies are detrimental to the good of the nation.
Give credit to where it belongs. The U.S. economy is good today. But will it stay this way amidst the rising inflation, U.S. isolation in the world affairs, incoherent trade tariffs and Trump’s foul mouth and unstable mental state?
Swaminadham Midturi
Temple