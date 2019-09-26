I know you won’t print this — too much hatred in the world!
And against Mexicans, even if we are legal!
It’s funny to me that on the editorial section seems to me you are a Trump person. You will only print what you want to praise Trump even after all the proof on tape that report and show Trump said this and that by CNN, Bloomberg, news and all the major networks his constant tweeting and behavioral jousts!
Of course blacks are doing better, because now it is pick on the Mexicans turn. But don’t be fooled my brothers and sisters. Thank God we have Ruben Navarrette from Washington Post. I wonder how many people really read his writings, because he says what I would like to say, but of course you don’t want to hear or see the truth. Mexicans were treated bad in the ’60s, ’70s and up.
What I remember in school if I got into a fight with a white person, I got blamed. Even after I told my side he called my mother a “wetback.” I was a greaser and my whole family were no good wetbacks and other names you won’t print!
We couldn’t be seen with a white girl and if one or more didn’t like you they could accuse you of doing things you didn’t do. But the school counselor, principal and staff didn’t believe you because I was Mexican and white was right. I will say this over and over — racism will never die! We will never get along as God intended us to as long as racism is alive!
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple