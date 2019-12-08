What do we have to be thankful for these days? Well, from my perspective, they are too numerous to mention here, so I chose to express my praise for our local newspaper, the Telegram.
I feel confident to comment, since I was a journalist for this newspaper several years ago. Your reporting staff is far greater than any staff I experienced, and I was on the staff of several other good newspapers in my career. I always loved the great people who worked at the Telegram — the dedicated folks in the business office, the advertising staff and press room folks.
Every day, my newspaper is faithfully delivered to my doorstep. As for the local news coverage, there is none better than the Telegram. Even though we now have to contend with the internet, social media and 24-hour live newscasts, I still rely on my local newspaper to digest and make sense of it all. Even though I diligently read the paper every day, my wife is quick to point out what I missed, not only the news but important ads that help me save my money. She helps me remember things I read and forgot! Your staff is especially good at sifting out tons of information to reveal what is really important. You go way beyond reporting just the facts. Someone should write a story about all of your excellent writers, assembled by one newspaper. They cover everything well, from triumph to tragedy, success and failure, whether it be local sports, politics, crime, health or everyday life.
Wayne McCoy
Temple