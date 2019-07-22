Your editorial “Proud to be Americans” for the most part was full of proven facts.
I would like to point out that in the opening of the Declaration of Independence that there are three statements of law which are absolute without change and they are: “Laws of Nature, of Nature’s God” and “that all men are created equal.”
That logic is truly based upon the Bible and that is the issue with the present day gay and lesbian community. The laws of nature are rejected because their physical anatomy does not fit their mind psyche. The Bible condemns the practice and the gay and lesbian community believe that they should have special treatment under the law.
This brings me to the second issue: Nancy Glasscock called President Trump common. There are only two truths in her entire message. Being a common and humble person is what we are all called to be. She shows her Democrat personality in which only a Democrat has the elite style, personality and education to be president.
The second truth is Americans deserve a full transparency in Mueller’s findings. The so-called Russian entity has stepped forward and challenged that statement in Mueller’s report that they had anything to do with Russia. The $50,000 spent on advertising would hardy scare a buzzard off a dead animal. As a matter of fact the Democrats do best what they accuse Trump of doing and that is lying about the facts.
The American people should wait for the inspector general’s report on the whole report and affair.
Charles Ashby
Temple