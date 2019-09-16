I was pleased to notice Sunday, Sept. 1, that the Temple Police Department had five graduating officers from the police academy.
I was equally pleased to see that of the five, three were female. It is good to see that despite the difficulties and the hardships that being a police officer entails now that women are still interested and willing to serve.
I would like to mention that it was 45 years ago that the Temple police department hired the very first female officer. This young lady had to break all the stereotypes and endure many issues to achieve her goal. That being to serve the citizens of Temple and to do something that no one else had done.
It is not easy to be the first person to do anything... it was especially not easy to do what she did. Her career with the police department ended in 1977 when she decided to marry another officer, something that was frowned upon at that time.
Many women have followed in her footsteps in these last 45 years. I thought it would be nice to let everyone know how this began in Temple.
David Blankemeier
Temple