Article III Section 2 of the Constitution prohibits a trial by jury for impeachment. Unlike a grand jury, a preliminary hearing is usually open to the public and involves lawyers on both sides and a judge (not so with grand juries).
Article II Section 4 defines the disqualification of the president and other civil officers of the United States. Amendment 14 section 1 declares all U.S. citizens are not to be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law or equal protection of the law.
Therefore it becomes clear that any impeachment of the president must be open to the public. In cases of impeachment all members of the House determine if evidence supports impeachment and then pass it to the Senate for trial. Liberal Democrats who have the majority changed the rules of the House to allow the process to be in secret, not allowing House Republicans to call witnesses or cross-examine any of the witnesses they call.
In all past impeachments the procedure was to make preliminary hearings open to the public and allow lawyers for both sides to cross-examine witnesses. The Democratic Party is acting like a lynch mob and if they had control of the Senate it would be. Now if the Democrats would call for a vote and follow the rules of past impeachments procedures they expose 31 members in 2020 elections in states that President Trump won in the last election.
Many Republicans are calling for impeachment to be voted on in the House to have a fair process. The liberal press will not tell you that fact when they take a poll.
Charles F Ashby
Temple