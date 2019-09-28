Everything in the news reminds me what a buffoon Trump is.
An article talks about how he graded career employees into whether they liked him or not ... and then if they apparently didn’t, he sided them into crappy, below level appointments or jobs. That’s horrible.
Trump’s jabs at Biden are nothing but completely childish.
Taking a photo op with an orphaned baby. Creepy. Then talking about crowd size…. What is wrong with Trump?
Was he treated badly as a child and he is still trying to get over it? Poor baby.
I urge him to pull up your big boy pants and act like the president of the United States. He is the laughingstock of the world. He does it to himself.
I urge him to resign. The world would be such a better place.
Beverly Meade
Temple