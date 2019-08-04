December 2018. You are refilling your prescription at the drug store. You tell the druggist, “every time I refill this drug the price keeps going up. This drug is over 30 years old, why does it keep going up in price?”
It is now February 2019 at the same pharmacy for another refill. The price has increased again. But how can this be? Trump has tweeted, “Drug prices declined in 2018, the first time in nearly half a century. Our policies to get cheaper generic drugs to market are working.” In April 2019, Nick Mulvaney said, “Drug prices in this country actually came down last year for the first time in 50 years. That’s because Donald Trump is president.”
An analysis of brand-name drugs found that for every 96 drug price increases, only one drug decreased in price. In January 2018, 1,800 drugs increased in price by over 9 percent and kept increasing throughout the entire year.
In the first half of 2019, more than 3,400 drugs increased in price by more than 10 percent (five times the rate of inflation). The U.S. House passed a bill to lower drug prices. Local U.S. Rep. John Carter voted against it and the Senate refuses to vote on it.
An example for you to ponder — the price of generic Prozac increased 879 percent. Still wondering how Trump can tweet drug prices are going down?
But for Trump supporters, perhaps this is just an inconvenient truth.
Pamela Neal
Temple