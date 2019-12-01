Dan Rather called Trump supporters “a cult” who are all about the president and not about policy. Don Lemon says those who believe in and support Trump are mental.
Sadly, what the Democrats, liberals and the media fail to understand, this is not all about our president but about America and what is happening to her.
Ronald Reagan said, “The leaders of the Democratic Party have gone so far left, they’ve left the country.”
The Founders formed a constitutional federal republic, not for the government to rule us, but to allow us the right to govern ourselves. The job of the government was only to protect our rights and the freedom to do so.
The Democratic leadership, liberals and media have become a mob of hateful, lying, power-hungry bullies telling us what we can and cannot do with our lives, the lives of our children, rebuking God while destroying anyone who opposes their agenda. These bullies cannot be allowed to tell us who the president of the United States can or cannot be, how we must live our lives or deny us our faith and obedience to God.
Eric Georgatos wrote “Taking down Trump is a proxy for taking down America, the idea of our individual freedom, self-government and ultimately taking down the idea of God.” Christians and patriots know America was an idea divinely inspired and for those who are proud Americans, who stand for the flag and kneel to the cross, please pray for our 45th president … God is listening.
Sandy Killough
Rogers