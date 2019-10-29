President Donald Trump’s critics are continually demanding accountability. Let us make a comparison of Trump’s alleged crimes vs. those of Congress and past administrations.
In 1999 Congress passed the Gramm, Leach, Bliley bill which did away with Glass–Steagall allowing wild speculation by banks, investment houses, and insurance companies. “Let my money work for me.” This led to the crash of 2007-8 in which 9 million Americans lost jobs, 4 million lost homes through foreclosure, and millions saw their life savings evaporate. Nothing has changed. In fact the situation is re-occurring as the Federal Reserve has pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the banks since September including $88 billion Oct. 10. Of course Congress and the administration are busy with another matter.
Let’s take a look at our perpetual war policy. Since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the U.S. has spent more than $8 trillion through our “responsibility to protect” destroying five nations, killing thousands and seriously wounding tens of thousands of Americans. Hundreds of thousands of foreigners were killed or wounded, millions have been displaced and our actions empowered ISIS and other jihad terrorists.
What are the real crimes and who are the real criminals? You can bet these questions will never be addressed.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple