Old Glory weeps at half-staff again, mourning attacks at our stores, schools, churches, clinics, malls, streets and homes. Seems there’s no safe place from these frequent, sudden, evil killing sprees. What to do? Whom to blame?
We want answers, Mr. President! Can’t you fix it, and make sure it doesn’t happen again? Presidents, legislators and law enforcement must do their part, but so should you and I, where each of us lives, works, studies, worships and prays. Each day we can light one candle, and refrain from merely bemoaning the violent darkness.
Dads and moms must parent better, teach moral values and get help for troubled offspring, not neglecting telling signs. Society cannot fix what the home ignores or defers.
Educators can spot the loner for who he or she really is, a kid, a youth, crying out silently for approval, significance and hope. They can refer or mentor these with patience, tough love and respect.
Physicians, nurses and mental health workers must prescribe more thorough screening, exams and treatment, providing long-term therapy and hope for troubled minds.
Religious folks must leave their comfortable, cloistered halls and befriend the hopeless, angry misfits, sharing the transforming gospel message of love, hope and eternal redemption in Jesus Christ.
Working together you and I can help stem this senseless violence and proudly raise Old Glory once again.
Charles Stoner
Temple