The recent holiday marking the end of World War 1 now called Veterans Day, Nov. 11, was not recognized by the leadership of the church that I attend. When questioned, the pastor explained that recognizing Veterans Day was too political.
I can’t imagine how not recognizing the day could be more political. In the effort of some to be more politically correct, they have progressed to the opposite of normal.
I spent 41 years, 10 months and 23 days in the military. My service included joining the Texas National Guard as a volunteer, there was no draft in 1947. I volunteered into the regular Army from the Army Reserve again in 1961.
No, hero, but I am proud of my service.
In 1962, while stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., I memorized a plaque on the wall of Snow Hall. It was authored by a veteran of the Boer War some 200 years ago.
It is as follows:
God and the soldier we adore,
in time of danger, not before.
When the war is over,
and all things righted,
God is forgotten,
and the soldier slighted.
It was true then, and it's still true today. Fostered by people that think it is too political to honor those that risk their lives for our country.
I am ashamed of my pastor. He should be ashamed of himself. He owes an apology for all those in his congregation that he slighted.
James D. Fox
Temple
EDITOR’S NOTE: Some sources credit similar poems to Francis Quarles, an English poet, in 1632; and Rudyard Kipling.