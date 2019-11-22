I was thinking of a biblical comparison between Democrats and Republicans. Genesis 25:23 speaks of two nations in the womb of Rebekah, Isaac’s wife. Isaac was a man devoted to God. God said, “the elder will serve the younger.”
God chose Jacob to lead the nations. Therefore Jacob received God’s blessings according to His plan.
Here we are with two examples, the Democrats and Republicans. The Republicans want to save our country and the Democrats want to destroy it. You can say it’s the opposite but the Democrats stand for everything God stands against. Abortion, fear, hate, LGBT and socialism among a few.
Democrats don’t know God’s plan because they don’t trust him enough to wait on His answer. For fear of losing another four years they try to destroy President Trump by taking the election in their own hands. I for one pray we have four more years with President Trump.
If we become socialist our lives as we know it will be destroyed. Freedom will be a past memory. I don’t understand the thinking of Democrats. Can’t they see what socialism is doing to other countries?
I read about the Antichrist coming. He/she is coming but won’t be among the Republicans who fight daily for our freedom and God’s will. But you can take it to the bank, God will turn us over to evil and we will be destroyed thanks to the Democrats.
Lois Bland
Temple